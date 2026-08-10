Flying Eagles Of Nigeria To Miss 2027 U-20 AFCON, World Cup After Burkina Faso Thrashing

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria crashed out of contention for the 2027 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations after suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the WAFU Zone B U-20 Championship final on Sunday, August 9.

The final, played at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, saw Burkina Faso’s Young Stallions race into a commanding lead after scoring three times within the opening 15 minutes.

Nigeria, who were hoping to retain the regional title they won in Lomé in October 2024, struggled to recover from the early setback.

The Flying Eagles pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the second half and briefly threatened to mount a comeback. Burkina Faso, however, ended any hopes of a revival with a late fourth goal to seal a convincing win.

The result means Nigeria will not feature at the 2027 U-20 AFCON and will consequently miss the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Azerbaijan.

Burkina Faso completed a double over Nigeria in the tournament after defeating Abdul Maikaba’s side 2-0 in the group stage. Their latest victory also secured the Young Stallions the WAFU Zone B title and one of the zone’s two places at next year’s U-20 AFCON, alongside hosts Ghana.

Nigeria had entered the final knowing victory was essential to defend their regional crown and secure qualification for the continental tournament.

Instead, the Flying Eagles suffered another setback against a Burkina Faso side that has dominated their recent meetings.

The Young Stallions defeated Nigeria 1-0 at the 2024 WAFU Zone B tournament in Lomé, while the two sides drew 2-2 when they met in Niger Republic in 2022.