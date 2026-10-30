AFCON: CAF Dumps Four-Year Plan, Returns To Old Format

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has been returned to its original two-year format after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) abandoned its plan to change it to a four-year event.

The CAF Executive Committee unanimously approved the return to the old format, reversing a decision it made last year.

Naija News reports that CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, had earlier hinted at the possible change during the body’s Strategy Conference in Cabo Verde, held from October 7 to 9, where he said the committee would review its previous decision.

The decision to move AFCON to a four-year cycle was initially linked to plans to introduce a new Africa Nations League, a pan-African competition that was expected to replace the biennial tournament.

However, CAF became concerned about the financial benefits of the proposed competition and how long it would take to generate enough revenue to support the development of African football.

Explaining the reason for the reversal, Motsepe said the committee was worried about the number of years it could take for the proposed Africa Nations League (ANL) to make a meaningful financial contribution to the continent’s football.

“We were also concerned by the several years required before the proposed new Africa Nations League Pan-African competition … could make the substantial financial and football development contributions for African Football and CAF competitions to be globally competitive and self-supporting,” Motsepe said.

He added that the decision was taken to protect the interests of African football, CAF’s 54 member associations and African players who play for clubs outside the continent.

According to him, the move is aimed at “advancing, protecting and promoting the interest of African Football and CAF’s 54 Member Associations, as well as the interest of African players employed by Football Clubs outside Africa.”

With the return to the two-year format, the next AFCON will take place in 2027, with Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda set to host the competition jointly.

The following editions are scheduled for 2028, 2031 and 2033.

The gap between the 2028 and 2031 tournaments is because of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Under FIFA’s tradition, the final tournaments of continental national team competitions are not held in a World Cup year, Naija News understands.

Motsepe also described AFCON as more than just a football competition, saying it provides an opportunity to celebrate Africa’s rich cultures and bring people together.

“The AFCON competition is also about celebrating African Football and Africa’s rich and diverse cultures, customs and traditions and bringing people together,” he said, referring to people across Africa’s 54 countries, the diaspora and beyond.