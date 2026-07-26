Tinubu Was Afraid Of Buhari, Went Into Depression – Babachir Lawal

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu was depressed prior to the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

According to him, Tinubu became sad over claims that former President Muhammadu Buhari was backing another aspirant.

Naija News reports that Lawal made the revelation during an interview with Symfoni TV released on Saturday.

According to Lawal, following Buhari’s recovery from illness, there was a vacuum around the presidency which some individuals exploited by falsely claiming they had the former president’s endorsement on behalf of various presidential aspirants.

He alleged that the individuals demanded huge sums of money from candidates, claiming they could influence Buhari through people close to him.

Lawal said Tinubu was affected by the rumours and would sometimes become depressed after being told Buhari had endorsed another contender.

He, however, said he repeatedly assured Tinubu that the claims were false and encouraged him to verify the information directly with Buhari.

According to Lawal, Tinubu was reluctant to approach the former president because he was afraid of him and did not want to confront him over such issues.

He added that former Osun State Governor and APC chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande, who enjoyed Buhari’s trust and respect, often intervened by speaking with the late former president and relaying his position to Tinubu.

Lawal said, “I tell you what happened. By that time, a lot of things around Buhari had fallen into pieces. He had come back, recovered from his illness and his old age and normal stamina to do things he wants to do, including brain.

“So he was aloof to the issues of governance, and when that vacuum is created, small pockets of influence begin to…people started peddling influence.

“They would come to any of the candidates and say, “Hey, I was with the president yesterday, and we’re discussing the candidates, and it is you he wants. He says it’s you.

“However, you know Buhari, there’s this lady whom Buhari must just always listen to. We know how to get to her. As an example, if we get like ₦500 million, she will do something for you.

“And they started to part with the big money. And they would try that with Asiwaju, and Asiwaju probably will go into depression.

“And somehow when I hear, I go back to tell him it’s a lie. These people are just lying to you. Let’s go and see him (Buhari).

“He (Tinubu) doesn’t like to go to see Buhari for whatever reason. He was afraid of Buhari, so he doesn’t like to force Buhari on such matters.

“Whatever he tells you, it’s Bisi Akande whom Buhari respected a lot and trusts. It was Bisi Akande whom we will convince, and he will go in and talk and come back and usually reinforce what I had just told him yesterday or so.”