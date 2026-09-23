What OK Movement Is Doing Is Nonsensical, Unheard Of – Seriake Dickson

National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Senator Seriake Dickson, has criticized the activities of the OK Movement, saying support groups affiliated with political parties should not operate as rival structures.

Dickson spoke while receiving former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, into the NDC.

Naija News reports that the former Bayelsa State governor said support groups were created to assist political parties and their candidates rather than compete with the parties for influence or control.

According to him, such groups should focus on mobilizing people at the grassroots, promoting the party and its candidates, and helping to build support for electoral activities.

Dickson said the NDC had made room for different support groups and was prepared to accommodate more groups interested in working with the party.

He said: “What the OK Movement is doing is nonsensical. It is unheard of. Support groups don’t compete with the political party that is sponsoring candidates. Support groups don’t compete for supremacy, for space. Support groups are what they are: support groups.

“Support groups don’t play the role of a political party. They don’t sponsor candidates. They provide grassroots support, mobilisation, and support. They don’t convert themselves to become critics of the political party sponsored.

“The NDC from day one made it clear that we have a huge place, an important place for all support groups. I’ve actually held meetings with Obidient groups. We have thousands of support groups, and many more are welcome.

“They don’t attack the political party sponsor. They don’t do that. Never in the history of political election, everywhere in the world. None of them will dare say they are setting up a campaign, presidential campaign council. It’s unheard of. Nonsensical.

“Support groups can be gentle or more active, but they remain support groups. They should confine themselves to their role of providing support for our candidates, galvanising support at the grassroots level, propagating the candidates and the party.”