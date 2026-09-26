I Have Been With Tinubu For Many Years, Never Betrayed His Trust – Gbajabiamila

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the President has confidence in him, adding that he has never betrayed that trust.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila stated this on Saturday at his 2026 Mega Empowerment Programme at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

He was addressing allegations against him following investigations into the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

He said several investigations, including one by the House of Representatives, had cleared him of any wrongdoing linked to the organisation.

“The past few months have tested me in ways I never expected. Stories were written, strange accusations were made, lies were told, and my integrity was questioned,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said the investigative reports were now available to the public and that due process had been followed, despite pressure on some people to condemn him before the investigations were completed.

He said Tinubu was confident that he had no connection with the alleged activities.

“Let me also say, Mr. President knows his Chief of Staff very well. Having worked closely with me for many years, he was therefore supremely confident that I was not in any way involved in those nefarious things,” he said.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives also said the allegations would not distract him from carrying out his duties in the Presidency.

“No amount of money, no amount of blackmail or lies, whether sponsored from within or outside, will detract me from my work and the work Mr. President has given me to do,” he said.

Speaking about his relationship with Tinubu, Gbajabiamila said his loyalty to the President had remained firm, even when he did not agree with every political decision.

“In politics, loyalty is the currency we spend the most. I have been with Mr. President for many years. I did not question his leadership and never betrayed his trust in me. I stayed loyal then and I remain loyal now. My commitment to his Renewed Hope agenda is unshaken,” he said.