‘There Is Light At End Of Tunnel’ – Tinubu Begs Nigerians For More Time

President Bola Tinubu has asked Nigerians to give his administration more time to complete what he described as the work of correcting mistakes and missed opportunities from previous administrations.

Naija News reports that Tinubu made the appeal through the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, during a special prayer session at the National Mosque in Abuja as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The President, through Abbas, urged Nigerians not to lose hope, saying peace and development would return to the country.

“My message to the country on behalf of the Mr President, the Senate President and all members of the National Assembly is that the citizens should not lose hope.

“Peace is coming back to this country. Development is coming back to this country. Things will get better as we progress in this democracy,” Abbas quoted Tinubu as saying.

The President said his administration was focused on addressing what he described as the cumulative mistakes and missed opportunities of previous governments.

“More importantly, citizens should look at the focus of the government of today, that the mistakes of the past, the cumulative mistakes and the missed opportunities of the past, are being corrected in this particular administration,” he said.

Tinubu also said Nigeria was moving in the right direction and that the sacrifices made by citizens would eventually lead to a better country.

“And I want to categorically make it clear that Nigeria is on the right path; that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and that Nigerians have finished making sacrifices for this country to be great again,” he added.

Speaking on the significance of the 66th Independence Anniversary, Tinubu described Nigeria as a country that had reached maturity after 66 years of independence.

“This anniversary, the 66th, by all accounts signifies Nigeria has come of age. The person of 66 years cannot be called a child anymore. Nigeria has become mature, even though when we reflect on the journey from independence to date, we may say it was a mixed journey,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenges and missed opportunities Nigeria had experienced since gaining independence but expressed gratitude for the country’s survival and continued unity.

“Nigeria was bedevilled with a lot of issues in the past and opportunities as well. But we thank Almighty Allah for granting us the life and the peace for us to witness this very historic event today,” he said.

The President then appealed to Nigerians to give his administration another opportunity to continue with its policies.

“We should give this government more opportunity for it to come back and finish the good work,” he said.