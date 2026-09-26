Tinubu Makes Demands From Nigerians Over 2027 Election

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to give his administration more time to complete the programmes and reforms it has embarked upon.

Tinubu made the appeal on Friday through the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, at a special Juma’at prayer held at the National Mosque in Abuja as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

The President, represented by Abbas at the prayer, urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country, saying his administration was working to address what he described as the cumulative mistakes and missed opportunities of previous governments.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s 66 years of independence, the President described the country as having reached maturity despite the challenges it had encountered over the years.

Abbas, conveying Tinubu’s message, said, “This anniversary, the 66th, by all accounts signifies Nigeria has come of age. A 66-year-old cannot be called a child anymore. Nigeria has become mature, even though when we reflect on the journey from independence to date, we may say it was a mixed journey.

“Nigeria was bedevilled with a lot of issues in the past and opportunities as well. But we thank Almighty Allah for granting us the life and the peace for us to witness this very historic event today.”

The President urged Nigerians to remain hopeful, assuring them that peace and development would return as the country continued on its democratic path.

“My message to the country on behalf of the Mr President, the Senate President and all members of the National Assembly is that the citizens should not lose hope.

“Peace is coming back to this country. Development is coming back to this country. Things will get better as we progress in this democracy,” he said.

Tinubu said his administration was focused on correcting what he described as accumulated mistakes and missed opportunities inherited from previous governments.

The President further said Nigerians should consider the direction of his administration as it implements its programmes and reforms.

He added, “More importantly, citizens should look at the focus of the government of today, that the mistakes of the past—the cumulative mistakes and the missed opportunities of the past are being corrected in this particular administration.

“And I want to categorically make it clear that Nigeria is on the right path; that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and that Nigerians have finished making sacrifices for this country to be great again.

“We should give this government more opportunity for it to come back and finish the good work.”