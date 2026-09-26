What Is Done Is Done – Gbajabiamila Breaks Silence On Fallout With Desmond Elliott 

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has broken silence on the recent political fallout with Lagos State lawmaker Desmond Elliot, saying the issue should now be left in the past.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila made the remarks at the Gbaja Mega Empowerment Programme organized for residents of the Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos.

The programme, held at the National Stadium, featured the distribution of cash, vehicles and other forms of assistance to residents and beneficiaries.

His comments come weeks after a video showing Elliot kneeling before him and asking for forgiveness circulated widely on social media.

Speaking at the empowerment programme, Gbajabiamila reflected on the events of the past few months and said he had faced different allegations and claims during the period.

He said the situation had tested him, but maintained that the people of Surulere continued to support him despite the controversy.

According to him, the political controversy would not take his attention away from his duties as Chief of Staff or the responsibilities given to him by President Tinubu.

He said: “The last few months have tested me in ways I never imagined. Lies were told, stories were written, allegations were made but the people of Surulere stood by me. I have been vindicated, and cleared. It is in the public domain.

“No amount of money, blackmails or lies will retract me from my work or the work Mr President has assigned me to do.

“Desmond Elliot is part of us and a member of the family. What is done is done and we must move on from it.”