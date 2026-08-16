PFIPC: Gbajabiamila’s Absence, Adeyemi’s Testimony Split Reps Committee

The investigation of controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee, has been stalled, following a fresh disagreements among members of the committee.

Naija News reports that the committee, headed by Plateau lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, which had probed different government agencies is set to present the report of the investigation to the House when plenary resumes.

The panel has questioned a number of senior government officials on their involvement in the processes through which the purported agency appeared to gain official recognition.

Those quizzed include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack; the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Director of Banking Services, Hamisu Abdullahi; the Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Tanimu Yakubu; and Joshua Luka, Head of the Federal Projects Financial Management Department in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The officials told the committee they had relied on information and documents supplied by Adeniyi Adeyemi, who presented himself as the agency’s Director-General.

Adeyemi had earlier claimed he paid ₦400 million to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, through a proxy, to secure his appointment as Director-General of the outfit, he, however, noted that he never met Gbajabiamila in person.

The Presidency and the Chief of Staff’s office have rejected the allegation, insisting the so-called agency does not exist and accusing Adeyemi of forging official documents to further his alleged scheme.

The committee had equally planned to question Adeyemi at an undisclosed venue, but Sunday Punch learnt that the plan was halted after Adeyemi insisted on testifying in the open, before journalists and his legal team.

Sunday Punch also gathered that members of the 12-man committee remain divided over the fact that Gbajabiamila has not been formally invited to appear and respond to the allegation, despite his name featuring prominently in the matter.

A source close to the proceedings, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to discuss the matter, said the disagreement was central to the delay in finalising the report.

“Some of the committee members feel there should have been a presentation from Gbajabiamila since Adeyemi is alleged to have mentioned his name in the saga. So, writing a report without listening to him may attract criticism from the public.

“Secondly, some believe that the committee should write the court to release Adeyemi to testify before it in public. These are the issues delaying the report,” the source said.