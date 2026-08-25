ICPC Clears Gbajabiamila In Fake Agency Scandal 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has found no evidence connecting the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the appointment of Adeniyi Adeyemi as head of the alleged Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC).

Naija News reports that the commission reached the conclusion after investigating the activities of the PFIPC following a directive from President Tinubu.

Its interim report, submitted to the President on August 6 and obtained by Premium Times on Tuesday, August 25, stated that Adeyemi was not appointed by the Federal Government and that the council had no legal foundation.

According to the investigation, Adeyemi allegedly produced a fake appointment letter dated March 2024 using a State House letterhead.

The document reportedly carried a signature presented as that of Gbajabiamila.

Investigators said they found no record showing that Gbajabiamila appointed Adeyemi or had any direct dealings with him over the purported agency.

The ICPC also found no link between the Office of the Chief of Staff, the State House, and Adeyemi or the PFIPC.

The commission explained that the Office of the Chief of Staff does not issue appointment letters for heads of government ministries, departments, and agencies.

Its responsibility in such matters is to transmit presidential approvals to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which handles the formal appointment process.

The ICPC also checked official correspondence records from the Office of the Chief of Staff, including its dispatch system and electronic correspondence platform.

Investigators said they found no communication involving Adeyemi or the PFIPC from 2024 to September 2025.

The investigation further examined documents used by Adeyemi to present the PFIPC as a government institution.

One of the documents was a letter seeking an administrative code for the alleged agency from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

The letter was said to have been signed by a person identified as Akanbi Adewale, described as a Director of Administration and Support Services at the State House.

However, the ICPC found that no State House employee by that name held such a position during the period under review.

Investigators also found that the State House does not have a department called Administration and Support Services. The relevant unit is known as the Administration Department.

A review of the documents also revealed differences between the letterhead used by Adeyemi and genuine State House letterheads.

The ICPC said the document lacked security features found on authentic State House correspondence.

A forensic examination further indicated that the signature attributed to Adewale was allegedly produced by Adeyemi.

Investigators said handwriting and signatures found on other documents linked to the PFIPC were also traced to the same person.

The commission also examined the signature attributed to Gbajabiamila on Adeyemi’s purported appointment letter and found that it did not match the Chief of Staff’s official specimen signature.