Atiku Knows He Is Joking About 2027 Ambition – Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed the presidential ambition of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that the Political Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, while addressing members of the Jigawa State Academics Forum, described Atiku’s presidential ambition as a joke and urged him to focus on his ongoing court cases.

Masari said Atiku’s political ambition would not be achieved through what he described as desperation, adding that the former vice president also knows that he is joking.

“Even Atiku himself knows he is just joking and kidding,” he said.

The presidential aide also described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the country’s dominant political party and framed the 2027 election as a choice between continuing the Tinubu administration’s programmes and returning to the opposition.

He cited infrastructure development, economic diversification, security, and poverty reduction as areas the administration was prioritising.

Masari also commended the Jigawa State Academics Forum for endorsing President Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi for another term.

He said the Federal Government was prioritising education, adding that the university academic calendar had stabilised and students were benefiting from federal student loans.

The remarks come as political parties and opposition figures intensify preparations for the 2027 presidential election.