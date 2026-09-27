Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 27th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 27th September, 2026.

Activist lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, are working in the interest of President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Adeyanju made the allegation in a post on 𝕏 on Saturday, accusing the two opposition politicians of repeating what he described as their political role during the 2023 election.

Obi and Kwankwaso contested the 2023 presidential election on different platforms. Obi was the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, while Kwankwaso contested under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, won the election with 8,794,726 votes, followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 6,984,520 votes, while Obi came third with 6,101,533 votes.

The political configuration has since changed ahead of the 2027 election. Obi and Kwankwaso are now running together under the NDC, with Obi as the presidential candidate and Kwankwaso as his running mate.

Adeyanju’s comments came against the backdrop of Obi’s recent remarks about his relationship with Tinubu.

Speaking in Enugu, Obi said he would not insult or disrespect the President, regardless of their political differences.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed claims that he has concentrated federal projects in the South-East.

He argued that he is not acting on his own, adding that President Bola Tinubu is his boss and is aware of all the ongoing projects. Politics

Naija News reports that Umahi spoke during an inspection of the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway in Benue State on Friday.

He said the South-East was receiving infrastructure projects as part of the Federal Government’s wider programme, adding that the region might not be first, second or third in project distribution but “definitely they will not be the last.”

Umahi said Nigerians should assess the administration through projects already being executed rather than campaign promises.

He cited the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway among the projects being implemented by the Federal Government.

Section Two of the highway, according to the minister, covers about 173.6 kilometres and has a contract value of about ₦683bn, while Section One is valued at about ₦454bn.

During the inspection in Benue State, Umahi directed contractors not to demolish buildings along the current alignment until the Federal Government completes its review and, where necessary, realigns the route.

The minister further defended his support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying his position was based on the President’s policies and infrastructure programme. Politics

Umahi argued that continuity was important for major infrastructure projects, particularly those requiring several years to complete.

On his son’s nomination as chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Umahi said the nomination was made by Governor Francis Nwifuru and not by him.

He said he had advised his son to ensure equitable development across the 11 wards.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian editors to expose the past wrongdoings of politicians and scrutinise their qualifications before they seek public office.

Peter Obi made the call earlier today, September 26, after attending the 22nd All Nigeria Editors Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Enugu State on Friday.

The conference, themed “The Ballot, The Media and The Task of Keeping Democracy Alive,” focused on the role of the media in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and promoting accountability.

Obi said editors had a responsibility to provide voters with accurate information about politicians and their records to enable them to make informed decisions.

The former Anambra State governor also urged editors to investigate the records of politicians and hold those seeking leadership positions to the standards expected of public office holders.

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the President has confidence in him, adding that he has never betrayed that trust.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila stated this on Saturday at his 2026 Mega Empowerment Programme at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

He was addressing allegations against him following investigations into the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

He said several investigations, including one by the House of Representatives, had cleared him of any wrongdoing linked to the organisation.

Gbajabiamila said the investigative reports were now available to the public and that due process had been followed, despite pressure on some people to condemn him before the investigations were completed.

He said Tinubu was confident that he had no connection with the alleged activities.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives also said the allegations would not distract him from carrying out his duties in the Presidency.

Lagos State Deputy Governor and 2027 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, has questioned Peter Obi’s ability to manage Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Hamzat spoke at the Gbaja Mega Empowerment Programme organized by the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, for residents of the Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos.

The programme included the distribution of cash, vehicles and other forms of support to residents.

During the event, Hamzat discussed the importance of party organisation and leadership while comparing Obi’s political journey with Tinubu’s role in the APC.

He argued that a politician seeking to lead a country should also be able to manage and build a political organisation.

Hamzat referred to Obi’s political history, noting that he had moved from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and African Democratic Congress (ADC), before becoming associated with the New Democratic Congress (NDC).

He contrasted this with Tinubu’s involvement in the development of the APC, describing the President as someone who had remained committed to building the party.

Former governor of Ebonyi State and the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has stated that there is no rainbow coalition in the state.

Naija News reports that Umahi made the remark during an inspection of the Calabar-Abuja Superhighway in Benue State on Friday. Newspapers

He asserted that Ebonyi State remains aligned with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates.

His statement comes against the backdrop of disagreements between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and some APC governors over political arrangements ahead of the 2027 elections.

Commenting on his relationship with Wike and reports that he was forming a similar political arrangement in Ebonyi, Umahi said, “If Wike has candidates here, he has not told me. And his candidate cannot break our relationship, but his candidate is not part of our relationship. There is no rainbow coalition in Ebonyi State.”

The former Ebonyi governor also revisited his criticism of the Peoples Democratic Party, saying he left the party because he believed it failed to adequately recognise the interests of the South-East.

“We supported PDP. We voted for presidents in PDP. And when it was our time for them to honour us, they did not honour us. They maltreated us,” Umahi said.

He added that those wishing to campaign in Ebonyi were free to do so but warned political actors against hate speech and attempts to cause disorder.

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has broken silence on the recent political fallout with Lagos State lawmaker Desmond Elliot, saying the issue should now be left in the past.

Naija News reports that Gbajabiamila made the remarks at the Gbaja Mega Empowerment Programme organized for residents of the Surulere Federal Constituency in Lagos. SubscribeTo News

The programme, held at the National Stadium, featured the distribution of cash, vehicles and other forms of assistance to residents and beneficiaries.

His comments come weeks after a video showing Elliot kneeling before him and asking for forgiveness circulated widely on social media.

Speaking at the empowerment programme, Gbajabiamila reflected on the events of the past few months and said he had faced different allegations and claims during the period.

He said the situation had tested him, but maintained that the people of Surulere continued to support him despite the controversy.

According to him, the political controversy would not take his attention away from his duties as Chief of Staff or the responsibilities given to him by President Tinubu.

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has opened up on an experience he had while living in the United States.

Naija News reports that the father of one revealed how his attempt to watch a television show on an unauthorized streaming platform nearly landed him in serious trouble.

The singer, in an interview on 90’s Baby Podcast, said he was watching a show he enjoyed through a bootleg website when he received a warning from telecommunications company AT&T.

According to Adekunle Gold, the warning came by both email and physical letter.

The message informed him that AT&T had detected his internet activity and that he had violated the rules by accessing the unauthorized platform.

He said AT&T treated the matter as his first offence and warned him not to continue the activity.

Adekunle Gold explained that the warning immediately changed his approach to using such websites because he realized that his online activity was being monitored.

National Sports Commission (NSC) Chairman Shehu Dikko says FIFA has endorsed Nigeria’s plan to comprehensively reform the country’s football administration following the mass resignation of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) board and General Secretary.

Shehu Dikko disclosed this in an interview with Arise News on Friday, September 25, after meeting FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials in Switzerland.

Dikko said the resignations created a leadership vacuum because the NFF statutes did not provide a clear process for a situation in which the federation had no legally constituted leadership.

The NSC chairman said the government presented its reform proposals to FIFA, with the plans covering the wider structure and administration of Nigerian football.

He added that FIFA endorsed the resignations and reform plans but insisted that the process must comply with the relevant statutes and regulations.

Dikko said FIFA could establish an independent normalisation committee to oversee the reform process, with the committee expected to operate for between six months and one year depending on the scope of the reforms.

Former Nigerian international, Victor Ikpeba, has backed Stanley Nwabali to remain the Super Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Maduka Okoye.

Victor Ikpeba assessed Nigeria’s 2-1 comeback win over Madagascar in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

The former forward praised Nwabali’s composure, leadership and ability to make crucial saves in important matches, despite the goalkeeper conceding Madagascar’s opener after the visitors beat Nigeria’s offside trap.

Nwabali helped Nigeria hold on to their lead after George Ilenikhena and Moses Simon completed the comeback. Ikpeba believes the Chippa United goalkeeper has consistently taken his chances with the national team and established himself at the top of the pecking order.

The victory gave Nigeria three points from their opening Group C qualifier as Eric Chelle’s side made a winning start to their 2027 AFCON campaign.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.