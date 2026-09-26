‘This Is Your Last Warning’ – Adekunle Gold Reveals How He Almost Got Arrested In America

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has opened up on an experience he had while living in the United States.

Naija News reports that the father of one revealed how his attempt to watch a television show on an unauthorised streaming platform nearly landed him in serious trouble.

The singer, in an interview on 90’s Baby Podcast, said he was watching a show he enjoyed through a bootleg website when he received a warning from telecommunications company AT&T.

According to Adekunle Gold, the warning came by both email and physical letter.

The message informed him that AT&T had detected his internet activity and that he had violated the rules by accessing the unauthorised platform.

He said AT&T treated the matter as his first offence and warned him not to continue the activity.

Adekunle Gold explained that the warning immediately changed his approach to using such websites because he realized that his online activity was being monitored.

Adekunle Gold recalled: “I almost got arrested in America when I was using a bootleg site to watch a show I liked. Then I received an email and a letter from AT&T saying, ‘This is your first warning.’ They were tracking it, so I quickly stopped watching.”