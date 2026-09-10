I Can Take Anything, But Not My Daughter – Adekunle Gold Breaks Silence On Death Reports 

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up on the legal action taken against a man who spread false information claiming that his family had lost their daughter, Adejare Kosoko.

The singer spoke about the incident during an appearance on the One 54 Podcast.

Adekunle Gold said he is prepared to deal with whatever is said about him because public attention comes with his career, but he draws the line when false claims involve his daughter.

Naija News reports that he explained that he reported the matter to the appropriate authorities instead of taking matters into his own hands.

According to the singer, the case was subsequently taken to court, where the man was sentenced to two years in prison or given the option of paying a fine.

He said: “Somebody had put out fake news about my family losing our daughter. You know, and I can take anything. Talking about me all day, I’m cool. I signed up for this, not my daughter. So when I saw the news, obviously I did the right thing, reported to the authorities, and then they took it to court. The court sentenced him to, I think, two years imprisonment or he should pay a fine.

“And that was it. And the whole internet went crazy about it and all of that. I did the right thing, absolutely. I followed the right channels. I didn’t even do what other people would do, you know, find the boy, beat him up and all of that. I didn’t do all of that. I just went to the right channels and it was dealt with.

“It’s crazy what’s happening on social media now. Sometimes you see news about yourself, and even you will be wondering, like, ‘Oh, did this happen?’ Yeah, yeah. It’s crazy, and it’s almost like there has to be some regulation of some sort because so much stuff is floating out there.”