Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 28th September, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 28th September, 2026.

The presidency has dismissed speculations about President Bola Tinubu’s health while on a working vacation in Paris, France.

Naija News reports that Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement issued on Sunday said Tinubu is hale and hearty.

Onanuga stated that Tinubu has been on working vacation and does not need to be physically present in Abuja to do his work.

According to him, Tinubu has been meeting investors in France, most recently facilitating a $7 billion deep-sea port in Ogun Waterside, an initiative of the Ogun State Government.

The presidency also pointed out that Tinubu is not the only African leader who was not in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria on Tuesday, September 29, after a four-week working vacation in Europe.

According to Presidency sources, barring a last-minute change in schedule, Tinubu will arrive in Lagos, where he is expected to participate in activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary before returning to Abuja next weekend.

The President had earlier been expected to return to Abuja at the weekend before the reported change of his itinerary.

Speaking to Vanguard, sources said the President would arrive through the presidential wing of the Mural Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, where he would be received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu is expected to remain in Lagos through Thursday, October 1st, when he will deliver an Independent Day broadcast to Nigerians.

The Federal Government had announced that the President’s Independence Day broadcast will form part of the activities for the 66th anniversary, with other events including a public lecture scheduled for September 30.

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, has departed New York for Abuja after participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Naija News reports that Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and led Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st United Nations General Assembly, departed New York on Sunday.

This was made known by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

In his speech during the general assembly on behalf of President Tinubu, Shettima renewed calls for a radical shake-up of the United Nations (UN), insisting that reforms must start with reconstituting the Security Council to grant Africa permanent seats.

He warned that the continent can no longer afford to fill the Council’s agenda from the margins, pointing out that the world of 2026 cannot remain captive to the distribution of power in 1945.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has challenged President Bola Tinubu to release former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, if he poses no threat to his 2027 bid.

Naija News recalls that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) initially arrested and detained El-Rufai on February 18, 2026. BreakingNews Alerts

He was detained by ICPC officials following investigations into fraud during his tenure as governor from 2015 to 2023.

The former governor faced multiple additional charges, re-arrests and remands by both the ICPC and the Department of State Services (DSS) regarding corruption, contract fraud, cybercrime, and phone-tapping allegations involving the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

However, Shaibu, during an interview on Arise Television’s News Insight, described El-Rufai as a political prisoner of conscience.

According to Shaibu, the bail conditions given to El-Rufai are stringent.

The Federal Government has moved to reduce the heavy dependence on Lagos ports for cargo traffic with the approval of a major upgrade of four ports in the South-South region.

The affected ports are Onne, Rivers, Delta and Calabar ports.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, disclosed this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Ajibola, Naija News reports. News

According to the minister, the latest approval complements the earlier approval for the modernization and upgrade of Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.

Oyetola said the move was aimed at improving port infrastructure, making operations more efficient and strengthening the competitiveness of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

He said the Federal Government was working to create a more balanced port system across the country while repositioning the maritime sector as a major contributor to economic growth, trade, investment and employment.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, recalled demanding the removal of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings on two occasions over what he described as his betrayal of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Naija News reports that Fani-Kayode, who was Minister of Aviation at the time, made the disclosure in an article titled, “The Seventh Bid of Waziri.”

He said Atiku’s conduct towards Obasanjo became so troubling that he confronted him during full Cabinet sessions, in the presence of other members of the Federal Executive Council.

According to Fani-Kayode, the first incident ended with Obasanjo intervening to save Atiku from the embarrassment.

Fani-Kayode said the confrontation was repeated a few weeks later during another Cabinet meeting, when he again demanded that Atiku leave the chamber.

He said he threatened that cabinet members would walk out if Atiku refused to leave, leaving him to conduct the Federal Executive Council meeting alone with Obasanjo.

Nollywood actor, Rykardo Agbor, has survived a ghastly car accident in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News reports that Agbor disclosed this on his Instagram account.

The Yoruba-language actor shared footage of the accident and thanked God for sparing his life.

The accident reportedly occurred around the Cornerstone City billboard area along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ibadan. However, details about what caused the crash and whether anyone else was involved have not been disclosed.

In a message accompanying the video, Agbor expressed gratitude for surviving the incident.

Nigerian content creator and activist, Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has opened up about his financial difficulties in recent years.

According to him, he went through a difficult financial period and received help from friends and prominent figures.

Naija News reports that he stated this in a post shared on his 𝕏 on Saturday.

He said he became emotional after reading messages from people who remembered the help he had given them.

He said he had always been used to helping others and found it difficult to ask for assistance when he was the one in need.

According to him, the situation became so difficult in recent years that he had to borrow money and ask different people for help.

Liverpool have been handed another injury concern as Alexander Isak withdrew from the Sweden squad after picking up a minor thigh problem.

Naija News reports that the striker scored in Sweden’s 2-1 win over Romania on Friday but was ruled out of the country’s upcoming international fixtures after undergoing an assessment.

Sweden manager Graham Potter said the injury was not serious but explained that Isak would not be risked because of the number of matches scheduled within a short period.

“Isak has a minor thigh problem. It’s nothing serious, but due to the number of matches in a short period of time, he won’t be able to take part.

“It’s frustrating for both him and us, but it is what it is,” Potter said.

Isak was also seen with a blood-soaked sock during the match after appearing to suffer a heavy stamp.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the 27-year-old said the incident caused pain but did not result in a major problem.

Barcelona and Spain winger, Lamine Yamal, has said his love for football remains the biggest reason he continues to play the game, rather than money, goals or assists.

The 19-year-old said this in a recent interview, explaining that he gets the most joy from expressing himself on the pitch, helping his teammates, and creating chances, Naija News reports. BreakingNews Alerts

Yamal said he does not want goals and assists to become the main measure of his career, noting that an obsession with personal statistics could reduce the fun he gets from playing football.

The Barcelona winger also spoke about his meeting with Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, whom he has always regarded as the best player in the game.

Yamal recalled approaching the former Barcelona star during their encounter to thank him for his contribution to football.