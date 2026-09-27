VP Shettima Departs New York For Abuja (Video)

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, has departed New York for Abuja after participating in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Naija News reports that Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and led Nigeria’s delegation to the 81st United Nations General Assembly, departed New York on Sunday.

This was made known by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Communications, Stanley Nkwocha.

In his speech during the general assembly on behalf of President Tinubu, Shettima renewed calls for a radical shake-up of the United Nations (UN), insisting that reforms must start with reconstituting the Security Council to grant Africa permanent seats.

He warned that the continent can no longer afford to fill the Council’s agenda from the margins, pointing out that the world of 2026 cannot remain captive to the distribution of power in 1945.

Meanwhile, the media adviser to African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has queried the prolonged absence of President Bola Tinubu from the country.

Naija News reports that this follows reports that Tinubu has postponed his return to Nigeria.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, Ibe said Tinubu has remained in France while the country confronts serious security, economic and cost-of-living challenges.

Atiku’s aide also questioned why Tinubu failed to transmit power, a written declaration to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, enabling the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, to perform presidential functions as Acting President.