What Is Keeping Tinubu In Paris? – Paul Ibe Queries Prolonged Absence

The media adviser to African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has queried the prolonged absence of President Bola Tinubu from the country.

Naija News reports that this follows reports that Tinubu has postponed his return to Nigeria.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, Ibe said Tinubu has remained in France while the country confronts serious security, economic and cost-of-living challenges.

Atiku’s aide also questioned why Tinubu failed to transmit power, a written declaration to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, enabling the Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, to perform presidential functions as Acting President.

He wrote, “President Bola Tinubu @officialABAT left Nigeria on 30 August for what the Presidency described as a three-week annual vacation. That period expired days ago. His return was subsequently extended, and reports today indicate that his expected return today has been postponed yet again. The obvious question is: what exactly is keeping the President of Nigeria in Paris?

“President Emmanuel Macron @EmmanuelMacron has attended to France’s international engagements and returned home, yet Nigeria’s President remains in France while his country confronts serious security, economic and cost-of-living challenges.

“More importantly, there is a constitutional question that cannot simply be wished away. Section 145(1) of the Constitution requires a President proceeding on vacation beyond 21 dsys to transmit a written declaration to the President of the Senate @SPNigeria and Speaker of the House of Representatives @Speaker_Abbas, enabling the Vice-President @officialSKSM to perform presidential functions as Acting President.

“Section 145(2) goes further: if the President fails to transmit that declaration within 21 days, the National Assembly shall, by a simple majority of each House, mandate the Vice-President to perform the functions of President.

“President Tinubu has now been away for 28 days, 7 days longer than 21 days. So where is the letter? If it was transmitted, let the Presidency, Senate President or Speaker publish it.

“If no letter was transmitted, Nigerians deserve to know why the constitutional procedure has not been followed. We do not want to believe insinuations that the inner circle of Tinubu are scared of Shettima being handed the Acting President authority.

“Former President Muhammadu Buhari transferred presidential functions to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on five occasions occasions during his tenure, including through formal Section 145 communications to the National Assembly.

“There is also speculation that President Tinubu is in France for medical reasons. That is precisely why the Presidency should provide a clear explanation.

“Nigerians are entitled to know why their President has remained abroad beyond his announced vacation and, above all, whether the Constitution has been complied with. The Constitution is not optional. And Nigeria cannot be placed on indefinite vacation while Tinubu plays absentee President.”