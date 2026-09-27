Setback For Liverpool As Alexander Isak Suffers Fresh Injury

Liverpool have been handed another injury concern as Alexander Isak withdrew from the Sweden squad after picking up a minor thigh problem.

Naija News reports that the striker scored in Sweden’s 2-1 win over Romania on Friday but was ruled out of the country’s upcoming international fixtures after undergoing an assessment.

Sweden manager Graham Potter said the injury was not serious but explained that Isak would not be risked because of the number of matches scheduled within a short period.

“Isak has a minor thigh problem. It’s nothing serious, but due to the number of matches in a short period of time, he won’t be able to take part.

“It’s frustrating for both him and us, but it is what it is,” Potter said.

Isak was also seen with a blood-soaked sock during the match after appearing to suffer a heavy stamp.

Speaking to reporters after the game, the 27-year-old said the incident caused pain but did not result in a major problem.

“You can see it… It was a heavy stamp,” he said.

“Those of you who have played might know that it takes a few minutes for the pain to subside, but it was okay.”

Although the latest injury has been described as minor, Liverpool will be hoping the problem does not develop into a longer absence.

Isak had an injury-hit campaign last season, missing 30 matches for club and country due to various fitness issues.

The £125 million signing also suffered a broken leg following a challenge from Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven in December and did not return until April.

His first season at Liverpool was affected by the fitness problems, with the striker scoring four goals in all competitions.

However, Isak has made a stronger start to the current campaign, scoring four goals in his first five Premier League appearances.

He scored against Nottingham Forest in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw before netting twice in the 2-0 victory over Ipswich.

He also scored the winning goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Sweden described Isak’s latest problem as minor, but the injury means he will miss the country’s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania.

Liverpool will now monitor the striker’s condition when he returns from international duty at the AXA Training Centre.