Sokoto Govt Orders Mosque Closure, Investigation After Stabbing Of Imam

The Sokoto State government has ordered the closure of Musa Lukuwa Jumu’at Mosque in Mabera, Sokoto metropolis, following last Friday’s stabbing of Islamic cleric, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa.

The government also ordered a full investigation into the incident and declared the mosque a crime scene until further notice.

Naija News reports that the directives were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Abubakar Bawa.

It would be recalled that protests broke out in some parts of Sokoto metropolis last Friday after Lukwa was stabbed shortly after leading the Juma’at prayer at his mosque in the Mabera area of the city.

Reports of heightened tension in the area after last Friday’s incident also prompted the government to intervene.

The government said it would not allow individuals to exploit religion to create tension or disrespect Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his parents, household and companions.

“The Sokoto State Government has dissociated itself from any person of any status that hides under the pretext of religion to undermine or disrespect the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), his parents as well as his companions,” Bawa said.

It reaffirmed its “total obedience and respect” for the Prophet and urged residents to continue to demonstrate love and compassion towards him.

The Sokoto State government also announced the constitution of a committee of Islamic scholars to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the recent religious tensions in the metropolis.

It urged residents to refrain from provocative and inflammatory statements capable of worsening the situation.

“The State Government has constituted a committee of ulamas to examine the remote and immediate causes of such crisis, and to advise the Government on the appropriate measures to be taken in the interest of the State.

“The Government has appealed to people in the state to desist from incitive statements that could jeopardise the peaceful coexistence that Sokoto is known for,” the statement said.

It urged members of the public to remain calm, as the government assured that it has taken necessary measures to prevent further escalation and safeguard the state’s peace and religious harmony.