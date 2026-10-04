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World Teachers’ Day: Makinde Declares Monday Work-Free For Oyo Teachers

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By Richard Ogunsile
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APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde
APM Presidential Candidate, Seyi Makinde

Key Takeaways

  • Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, declared Monday, October 5, a work-free day for teachers across the state to mark 2026 World Teachers’ Day.
  • Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, announced the decision in a Sunday circular, citing teacher welfare and professional development as key reasons.
  • Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, said the break will let teachers join celebration activities, while Kwara and Ekiti also declared October 5 work-free.

Teachers across Oyo State will not report for work on Monday, October 5, as the state government declared the day a work-free day to mark the 2026 World Teachers’ Day.

Naija News reports that the declaration was contained in a circular issued on Sunday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju, said the decision was part of the state government’s commitment to the welfare and professional development of teachers.

The government described teachers as the backbone of the education system and key contributors to human capital development.

It said the work-free day would allow teachers to take part in activities organized to celebrate their contributions, assess progress in the education sector and strengthen unity among members of the teaching community.

The statement added, “The declaration reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, dignity and professional development of teachers, who remain the backbone of the state’s educational system and key drivers of human capital development.

“The work-free day is intended to provide teachers with the opportunity to fully participate in activities organized to celebrate their contributions, reflect on progress within the education sector and strengthen unity within the teaching community.”

The state government congratulated teachers on the occasion and reaffirmed its commitment to policies and programmes aimed at improving teaching and learning across Oyo State.

Oyo is the latest state to announce a work-free day for teachers ahead of this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebration.

The governments of Kwara and Ekiti states had earlier declared Monday, October 5, a work-free day for teachers in their respective states.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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