I Will Transmit Power To The Vice President If I Am On Vacation – Makinde Vows

Presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Governor Seyi Makinde, has vowed to transmit power to the Vice President whenever he is unavailable if elected in 2027.

Naija News reports that Makinde made the pledge on Tuesday in Katsina at the APM North-West town meeting, where he outlined his proposed Reset Agenda.

Makinde said his pledge on presidential power transfer was consistent with Section 145 of the Constitution, which requires the President to transmit a written declaration to the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives when proceeding on vacation or otherwise unable to discharge the functions of office.

“I promise you that, as your President, I will follow the Constitution to the letter. If I am not going to be available, if I am on vacation, I will transmit power to the Vice President. Record this and hold me accountable,” he said.

The governor questioned why the same constitutional procedure should not apply at the national level, noting that he transmits power to his deputy when travelling for more than 21 days for reasons other than official duties.

He also promised an issue-based campaign, saying his proposed reset would target an economy that can sustain intensive production and operate around the clock.

“We are determined to reset our economy. Yes, people will argue that Nigeria is rich in natural resources. But natural resources are not enough. You must have skills and knowledge, and you must also have intensive production. Our economy must work 24/7,” Makinde said.

On education, he promised to establish reliable data on the number of out-of-school children and develop measures to return them to school.

We want to reset our education. We want to measure the data that we are being given. We want to know how many out-of-school children we have and how we get them back into school,” he said.