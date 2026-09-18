Makinde Appoints Oyedepo, Others Into State Advisory Council 

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed Ezekiel Oyedepo and two others as members of the state Advisory Council.

Naija News reports that the other newly appointed members are Abu Salami and Lydia Bankole.

The Advisory Council is chaired by legal practitioner, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde.

The appointments were announced in Ibadan on Friday by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju.

Makinde also approved the appointment of Adekunle Bankole as Chairman of the Oyo State Hospitals Management Board.

The governor further approved changes to the positions of some government officials as part of the latest appointments.

Adeboyin Oladokun, who previously served as a member of the Oyo State Housing Corporation, has been moved to the governor’s office as Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters.

Abiodun Oluwaseun, formerly the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Project Delivery, has been appointed Chairman of the Oyo State Project Performance Monitoring Agency.

Oluwaseun takes over from Muftau Salawu, who is currently the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Allied People’s Movement.

Ajao Ibrahim Akinsanmi, who previously served on the board of the Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State, has also been appointed a member of the Oyo State Housing Corporation.

The state government said all the appointments took effect on Friday, September 18, 2026.