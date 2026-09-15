I’m No Surrogate To Makinde — Adekanmbi

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate in Oyo State, Abimbola Adekanmbi, has rejected claims that Governor Seyi Makinde is sponsoring or controlling him.

Naija News reports that Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, said he would run an independent administration if elected, stressing that he had developed his own policy agenda and would take responsibility for his decisions.

The APM candidate stated this during an interview on Arise News on Tuesday.

Adekanmbi said his political relationship with Makinde should not be interpreted as meaning he would become a surrogate governor.

He explained that Makinde had advised him not to inherit the political disputes or liabilities associated with the incumbent administration.

“I’m no surrogate to Governor Makinde. The governor made it clear that I shouldn’t inherit his enemies or liabilities.

“I’m owning every action I take as governor, just as I have always owned my actions in life. I own it, and I’m prepared. I have my own manifesto and strategy,” he said.

Adekanmbi also dismissed suggestions that Makinde single-handedly selected the candidates for the various elective positions under the political arrangement.

According to him, the candidates emerged after consultations and engagements with different groups and parts of the state.

“The governor did not sit in his office and simply drop a list. A process led to the emergence of all the candidates.

“There were consultations and public engagements, with input from every sector and region of Oyo State. The governorship, senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates all emerged through consensus,” he said.