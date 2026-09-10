2027: Makinde May Join APC At Last Minute, Sell Votes To Tinubu — Emechebe

Afia TV Journalist Cece Emechebe, has predicted that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, may not be on the presidential ballot in 2027.

Naija News reports that Emechebe made the prediction during an interview on Afia TV on Tuesday.

According to her assessment, Makinde could decide to negotiate with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and support President Bola Tinubu.

Emechebe said she was considering different possible outcomes because Makinde’s next political step remains uncertain as the election draws closer.

She, however, expressed the view that Makinde would eventually abandon a full presidential bid and instead seek an alliance with another political force.

She said: “There’s another chance that he might decide to switch and then ally with the ruling party at the last moment and then sell his votes to Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the grounds of a number of factors like ethnicity. He’s a Yoruba man after all. I’m just painting the scenarios that could happen.

“But whatever happens at the end of the day, one thing is certain: you can say you heard it from me first. Seyi Makinde will not end up on that ballot fully when the rubber hits the fire. He’s not going to be on that ballot because he doesn’t have a strong enough mandate to pursue this. But he’s going to form an alliance, with whom is yet to be seen.”

Makinde is currently contesting for the presidency under the platform of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

He emerged as the party’s presidential candidate in May 2026 after declaring his intention to seek the presidency during a rally in Ibadan.