INEC Announces Date For PVC Collection In Sokoto

Registered voters in Sokoto State will begin collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on October 9, 2026, Naija News reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced this in a statement issued on Thursday by its Public Affairs Officer in the state, Hassan Gendane, as part of activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary.

INEC urged eligible voters to visit designated collection centres to obtain their PVCs ahead of future elections.

The electoral body also advised residents to rely on information from its official channels for updates on the electoral process, warning against unverified reports that could mislead voters.

It called on citizens to take an active part in elections while maintaining peace and respecting the rule of law.

According to the commission, eligible voters have the right to freely choose their preferred candidates and should exercise that right peacefully and responsibly.

“INEC Sokoto reaffirms its commitment to conducting elections in accordance with the law and ensuring that every vote is properly accounted for,” the statement said.

The commission further urged Nigerians to support efforts to strengthen democracy and sustain democratic governance.

It also congratulated citizens on the country’s 66th Independence Anniversary.