2027: Obidients Reject INEC’s Plan To Deploy AI, Give Amupitan Warning

The Obidient Movement has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to deploy Artificial Intelligence in the 2027 general elections without addressing some unresolved problems.

Naija News reports that INEC disclosed a few days ago that it was using AI tools to detect discrepancies and administrative errors in election results.

The Commission also stated it was strengthening its defences against AI-generated disinformation capable of producing fake result sheets, cloned voices of electoral officials, fabricated videos and forged official documents

Reacting to the development in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Coordinator of the Obidient movement, Yunusa Tanko, said problems such as electoral transparency, result transmission and the credibility of the commission’s processes should be considered before deploying AI tools.

He argued that the commission had yet to adequately explain how the technology would work, the problems it was intended to address, and the safeguards against its abuse.

He said, “The same INEC that has failed to address the most basic issues surrounding electoral transparency, result transmission and the credibility of its processes is now announcing plans to deploy Artificial Intelligence in the 2027 elections.

“We reject this proposal in its entirety, particularly as the Commission has failed to explain how this technology will work, what problems it is intended to solve and what safeguards will prevent its abuse.”

Tanko further cited a recent investigation by Mundx Analytics, which he said found that presidential results from more than 50,000 polling units were uploaded from people’s phones.

He argued that technological advancement alone could not guarantee credible elections without institutional accountability.

“Introducing AI into a system that has yet to account for its existing failures is not electoral reform. It is an attempt to distract Nigerians from the fundamental questions of institutional independence, transparency and accountability,” he said.

The Obidient Movement consequently demanded that INEC publish its comprehensive 2027 election plan, including the technologies, procedures and safeguards it intends to deploy.

He also urged INEC to explain its proposed use of AI and subject the technology to independent testing and public scrutiny.

The Obidients coordinator said Amupitan still had time to reconsider the commission’s approach before the 2027 elections.

“The INEC Chairman, Mr Josh Amupitan, still has enough time to retrace his steps before it is too late. The people’s mandate is not negotiable,” Tanko added.