Respect People’s Mandate Or Risk Avoidable Chaos – Obidient Movement Warns INEC

The Obidient Movement has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the electorate’s will is respected during the 2027 election otherwise, the country will be thrown into avoidable chaos.

Naija News reports that the movement made this known in a statement on Tuesday, in response to the proposal by INEC to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) for next year’s polls.

The movement asserted that the proposal to use AI in the polls is a fast track to rigging.

According to the movement, Nigerians would not go to what it called ‘President Bola Tinubu’s judiciary’ to beg for their mandates in the 2027 general elections if there is manipulation regarding the poll.

The statement read, “If INEC proceeds with its plan for rigging 2027 elections, Nigerians won’t go to Tinubu’s judiciary to beg for restoration of their mandate.

“We demand that INEC publishes its comprehensive 2027 election plan, including the technologies, procedures and safeguards it intends to deploy.

“Since the Nigerian judiciary has outlived its usefulness, the onus lies on INEC to ensure that people’s mandate is respected, otherwise, the electoral body will successfully throw the country into avoidable chaos.

“The INEC chairman Professor Joash Amupitan, still has enough time to retrace his steps before it is too late.”