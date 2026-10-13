Alleged Coup: Lawyers Accuse DIA Of Monitoring Client Consultations

Lawyers representing persons accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu have alleged that the Defence Intelligence Agency prevented them from holding private consultations with their clients.

Naija News reports that the counsel, including Olalekan Ojo (SAN), said they declined to proceed with interviews on Monday after the agency allegedly assigned an official to listen to their discussions.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, one of the lawyers said the arrangement prompted the legal team to object.

“When we, including the learned Silk, Olalekan Ojo SAN, arrived at the DIA today (Monday) to interview our clients, to our surprise, we were not availed privacy with our clients, as a DIA staff was attached as a companion to listen to our conversations,” the lawyer said.

According to the lawyers, all counsel present agreed that consultations would not proceed while agency personnel remained with them.

“This nauseating arrangement was contested, and all the counsel present agreed that we would not proceed with the interview until the companions are removed,” the lawyer stated.

The team said it raised the objection with the DIA coordinator, who nevertheless maintained that officials had to be present during the interviews.

The lawyers subsequently resolved to insist on consultations without third parties.

“We are strongly advised that we should all follow suit and insist that no other person should be present while we conduct interviews with our clients,” the lawyer said.

The legal team also said Ojo advised counsel to bring the incident formally to the court’s attention.

“The learned Silk has also advised that all lawyers present there should report this ugly incident to the court in writing while we wait for a resolution,” the lawyer added.

According to SaharaReporters, the alleged plot became public after the military arrested serving and retired officers in late September 2025.

The Defence Headquarters initially linked the arrests to disciplinary matters before subsequently acknowledging an investigation into an alleged coup plot.

The court later established a General Court Martial, while prosecutors charged six alleged conspirators separately before the Federal High Court.

Defendants in the civilian proceedings have denied wrongdoing. Some have also contested the admissibility of statements and other evidence the prosecution presented.

Investigators allege the plot involved plans to seize strategic government and military facilities and control key communication points.

The military is holding the proceedings at the Scorpion Officers’ Mess in Asokoro, Abuja.