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Alleged Coup: Lawyers Accuse DIA Of Monitoring Client Consultations

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Detained Officers Involved In Coup
Detained Officers Involved In Coup

Key Takeaways

  • Lawyers for suspects accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu alleged the Defence Intelligence Agency blocked private consultations by attaching an official to monitor talks.
  • Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Olalekan Ojo, and other counsel said they refused to proceed on Monday, objected to the DIA coordinator, and demanded interviews without third parties.
  • The legal team said Ojo advised lawyers to report the alleged monitoring to the court in writing, as military and civilian cases continue in Abuja.

Lawyers representing persons accused of plotting a coup against President Bola Tinubu have alleged that the Defence Intelligence Agency prevented them from holding private consultations with their clients.

Naija News reports that the counsel, including Olalekan Ojo (SAN), said they declined to proceed with interviews on Monday after the agency allegedly assigned an official to listen to their discussions.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, one of the lawyers said the arrangement prompted the legal team to object.

“When we, including the learned Silk, Olalekan Ojo SAN, arrived at the DIA today (Monday) to interview our clients, to our surprise, we were not availed privacy with our clients, as a DIA staff was attached as a companion to listen to our conversations,” the lawyer said.

According to the lawyers, all counsel present agreed that consultations would not proceed while agency personnel remained with them.

“This nauseating arrangement was contested, and all the counsel present agreed that we would not proceed with the interview until the companions are removed,” the lawyer stated.

The team said it raised the objection with the DIA coordinator, who nevertheless maintained that officials had to be present during the interviews.

The lawyers subsequently resolved to insist on consultations without third parties.

“We are strongly advised that we should all follow suit and insist that no other person should be present while we conduct interviews with our clients,” the lawyer said.

The legal team also said Ojo advised counsel to bring the incident formally to the court’s attention.

“The learned Silk has also advised that all lawyers present there should report this ugly incident to the court in writing while we wait for a resolution,” the lawyer added.

According to SaharaReporters, the alleged plot became public after the military arrested serving and retired officers in late September 2025.

The Defence Headquarters initially linked the arrests to disciplinary matters before subsequently acknowledging an investigation into an alleged coup plot.

The court later established a General Court Martial, while prosecutors charged six alleged conspirators separately before the Federal High Court.

Defendants in the civilian proceedings have denied wrongdoing. Some have also contested the admissibility of statements and other evidence the prosecution presented.

Investigators allege the plot involved plans to seize strategic government and military facilities and control key communication points.

The military is holding the proceedings at the Scorpion Officers’ Mess in Asokoro, Abuja.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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