No Party Matches APC’s Structure – Sambo

The Director of News and Politics at Arise News, Sumner Sambo, said no political party in the country can match the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) political structure.

Naija News reports that Sambo stated this on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show.

According to him, the ruling party currently has the strongest organisational network and campaign council among the major parties.

Sambo said, “The APC appears to have the strongest political organisation, with no other party matching its structure.

“I’ve seen President Bola Tinubu having a formidable team, and I can tell you that the APC is doing very well because, as it stands right now, they seem the most formidable in terms of political organization.”

He pointed to the make-up of the party’s campaign team as evidence of its readiness for the 2027 elections.

“Look at the composition of their presidential campaign council. Look at the structures they put in place, they look very well organized,” he added.

Sambo, however, noted that public sentiment in key voting blocs, especially in the North, appeared to support ThisDay newspaper’s recent projections.

He said many voters in those areas were bearing the brunt of economic and political hardship as well as insecurity, adding that the APC’s internal crises could compound its challenges.

“A lot of people in the major voting blocs are feeling the heat, economic heat, political heat, and then of course the issues of insurgency. So it’s a very difficult one, and I think what will worsen it is the internal contradictions within the APC,” he stated.

The journalist also disclosed that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) would inaugurate its presidential campaign council on Tuesday.

“The NDC is going to launch its own presidential campaign council tomorrow. We are hoping that it will be able to set up a formidable presidential campaign council,” he said.