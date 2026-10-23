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Tinubu Reacts To Death Of Nollywood Actor, Francis Duru

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
President Bola Tinubu and Francis Duru

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Tinubu has expressed sorrow over Nollywood actor Francis Duru’s death and extended condolences to his family, colleagues, fans and the Nigerian film industry.
  • Naija News reported that Francis Duru died at 57 after a brief illness, leaving colleagues in Nigeria’s film industry mourning.
  • Tinubu assured Nigeria’s creative community that his administration recognises the arts and entertainment industry’s contributions to national development, cultural preservation and Nigeria’s global image.

President Bola Tinubu has described the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Francis Duru, as a painful moment for the movie industry and the nation’s creative community, which has benefited immensely from its pioneers’ dedication, talent, and contributions.

Naija News reports that Duru passed away at 57 after a brief illness, leaving Nollywood in mourning.

Tinubu, in a statement through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed sorrow over Duru’s death and extended his heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, fans, and the Nigerian film industry.

‎Tinubu acknowledged the important role veteran actors like Duru played in growing and developing Nigeria’s film industry, particularly in shaping its artistic identity, nurturing emerging talent, and projecting Nigerian stories, culture, and values to audiences at home and abroad.

‎The President also affirmed that Duru’s contributions to Nollywood will remain part of the industry’s rich history and cultural heritage, stressing that the legacies of artists who devote their lives to entertaining, educating, and inspiring society endure long after their departure.‎

‎Tinubu prayed for the departed actor’s soul to rest in peace and asked God to grant his family, friends, colleagues, and admirers the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

‎He assured the Nigerian creative community that his administration recognises the arts and entertainment industry’s invaluable contributions to national development, cultural preservation, and the country’s global image.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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