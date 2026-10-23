Ten Things To Know About Late Nollywood Actor Francis Duru

Veteran Nollywood actor Francis Duru has died at the age of 57 after a brief illness, Naija News reports.

He passed away on Thursday at the National Hospital Abuja (NHA).

The family confirmed his death in a statement shared on the actor’s official Instagram page in the early hours of Friday, October 23, 2026.

On June 19, 2026, Duru debunked rumours that he was suffering from a serious or terminal illness.

Describing the claims as false, the thespian stated that he has never experienced the kind of illness portrayed in the viral clip and maintained that he is in good health.

Here are ten things to know about the late actor:

1. His full name was Francis Ogide Duru and he was born on July 27, 1969 in Cameroon.

2. He hailed from Okai, Eziama, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

3. He studied Theatre Arts at the University of Port Harcourt, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1996. He also obtained a master’s degree in Development Communication from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

4. Duru began his professional acting career in 1989 and remained active in Nollywood for 37 years.

5. He rose to limelight after playing the role of Ahanna in Rattlesnake, the 1995 action film produced by the late filmmaker Amaka Igwe.

6. Some of his films include Blood Money (1997), Home in Exile (2010), Stigma (2013), Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons (2018), The Good Husband (2020), The Locals (2021) and Blood Vessel (2023).

7. He received the United Nations Ambassador of Peace Award in 2007 for his influence and activities involving young people.

8. He served as interim president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in 2010.

9. He was married to Adokiye Duru and they have four children together. In August 2024, Duru announced the death of his second son, Ifeanyi who died at the age of 15.

10. On Friday, October 23, Francis Duru’s family announced his death. He passed on at the age of 57.