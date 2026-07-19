‘I’m Still Alive’ – Popular Nollywood Actor, Owolabi Ajasa Debunks Death Rumours

Popular Nollywood actor, Owolabi Ajasa, known as ‘Ta lo pa chief’, has debunked the viral news of his death.

Naija News learnt that news of the actor’s demise went viral after an obituary poster announcing his death surfaced on social media.

Reacting to the news in a video via his Instagram page, Ajasa said he is alive and in good health.

The movie star, known for his police role, added that those wishing him death will suffer the same fate.

He said, “Good day everyone, my name still remains Owolabi Ajasa, your Nollywood police officer. I want to tell all my fans both in Nigeria and abroad that I’m still much alive. I’m alive hale and hearty. There’s nothing wrong with me. To everyone posting my obituary around, I’m saying back to the sender to you and your family.”

In other news, veteran Nigerian actor, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has revealed that he almost left his acting career after the death of his mentor.

The 73-year-old actor made the disclosure during a recent interview with Feel Right News TV.

He shared the emotional challenges he experienced after the passing of his former boss and mentor, Ojo Ladipo (popularly known as Baba Mero), in 1978. The tragedy was compounded seven years later when Baba Mero’s wife also passed away.

Salami explained that during this difficult period, public speculation and malicious rumours falsely accused him of being responsible for their deaths.