2027: APC Is Exploiting Laxity, Lack Of Ideology In Opposition – Sambo

The Director of News and Politics Editor at Arise News, Sumner Sambo, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has seen laxity and a lack of ideology among opposition political parties, and the ruling party is exploiting them.

Naija News reports that Sambo spoke on Thursday while fielding questions during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

Sambo said that if elected representatives hold strong party-driven ideologies, they must reject any offers, no matter the inducement.

He said, “The APC has seen a laxity in opposition political parties. They lack ideology, and the APC is exploiting them.

“If your elected representatives have ideologies that are driven by the political party, no matter the inducement, they should reject the offers. But there is no overriding ideology.”

Sambo also said leading opposition presidential candidates, such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, must work harder to challenge the ruling party rather than expect a peaceful handover of power.

He urged opposition parties to present robust policies that address the high cost of governance, the education crisis, and infrastructure distribution.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate in Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, has called on security agencies to investigate alleged attacks on his wife and two other party candidates in Ibadan.

Alli accused some hoodlums of attacking his wife, Mrs Tawakalitu Alli, as well as the party’s Oyo South senatorial candidate, Remi Oseni, and its House of Representatives candidate for Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, Folake Olunloyo-Oshinlowo.

The allegations were contained in a statement signed by the Director of Alli’s campaign organisation, Bisi Oladele, and made available to journalists on Thursday.

According to the statement, Alli’s wife was attacked on Wednesday during a programme at Ibikunle Palace in Ibadan.

The APC candidate also alleged that Oseni and Olunloyo-Oshinlowo were attacked at separate locations in the city on the same day.

Reacting to the incidents, Alli described the alleged attacks as unwarranted and barbaric.