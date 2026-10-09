Pastor Adeboye Ordained Me As Pastor, But People Don’t Know – Hanks Anuku

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has revealed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), ordained him as a pastor when he was younger.

Naija News reports that Anuku made the revelation during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

The actor explained that he studied theology at Redemption Camp while living in Lagos.

According to him, his involvement in ministry was driven by his love for God and his desire to follow the spiritual direction he believed he had received.

Anuku said many people were unaware of his background in ministry but maintained that he still considers himself a pastor.

He disclosed that his ordination took place when his wife was still alive.

The veteran actor also challenged anyone who doubted his claim to seek confirmation from Adeboye, insisting that the cleric could verify his account.

He said: “Pastor Adeboye conferred me as a pastor when I was young then, I am a pastor but people don’t know I am a pastor. I love God. Go and ask him he will tell you, then my wife was alive. I just loved God, when you love God his power is more than yours, He directed me to go there. Without God or prayers where are you going to be standing”