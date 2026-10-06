I’d Rather Look For A Stranger – Hanks Anuku Reveals Why He Can’t Date Nollywood Actresses

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has said he would not consider dating a woman from the Nigerian movie industry.

Naija News reports that the actor made his position known while speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

Anuku said he has become uncomfortable with the lifestyle and activities within the industry, making him unwilling to pursue a romantic relationship with anyone working in the sector.

According to him, the presence of flirtation and the way some people gain entry into Nollywood have made it difficult for him to know who he can trust when choosing a partner.

The veteran actor also expressed concern about the way people now enter the movie industry.

He noted that while actors in his earlier years went through certain screening processes, the situation has changed, with some people getting opportunities simply because they have connections with producers.

He said: “I’m not going to go out with anyone in the industry, I would rather go look for a stranger somewhere else. There are certain things in that industry. The flirts are everywhere, when a woman is a flirt, you’re not sure if she’s clean or not. I thank God I don’t have any disease from whatever it is. It’s a bit too dirty for me now to go out with anyone over there, because everybody can come up and say I want to be an actress because she knows somebody who is a producer. If a woman is clean, you would know.”