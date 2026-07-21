‘I’ve Been Through A Lot Of Traumatic Situations’ – Hanks Anuku Opens Up About Death Of Partner

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has described the death of his babymama as one of the traumatic situations that affected him and forced him to take a break from acting.

Naija News reports that Anuku, while sharing his testimony at a Church in Abuja, revealed that they had planned to get married before her sudden demise.

The movie star said the loss left him emotionally shattered and made him isolate from other people while struggling to cope with the grief.

He said he eventually found healing and comfort through his encounter with God, thanking Him for transforming his life.

Anuku further said he is grateful that his children are doing well, expressing hope that he will overcome his challenges gradually with God’s help.

He said, “A lot of you know me, and I guess you’ve seen a lot of things online about me. But let me tell you something: that wasn’t me. God did it, and He started from here. They came looking for me. God sent strangers, angels, and messengers to look for those He wanted to use to propagate the gospel and win souls for His kingdom. I guess I got lucky. I got on the train, and that’s why I’m here.

“I want to thank God for choosing a wretched sinner like me to be in His presence and for making the tongues of the wicked cling to the roof of their mouths. I want you all to understand that no one is perfect.

“I’ve been through a lot of traumatic situations. First, I lost my baby mama. I wanted to marry her, but she went to the great beyond too soon. She was the mother of my children, my son and my daughter over there. I remember when I first met her. We were always together. Whenever I’m in a relationship with someone, I’m committed to just that person and no one else. That’s how I’ve always lived my life, whether in Nigeria or abroad.

“I never believed she would leave so soon, and it hurt me deeply, to my very bones and mind, knowing that I would go to bed without her and never get to cuddle her again.

“I probably crossed some boundaries, but I just wanted to be alone, like a hermit, away from the hustle and bustle and burdens of the world. I wanted to become someone I had never been before, but I was misled until I was struck by the Holy Spirit and brought into God’s presence for deliverance, healing, and divine comfort.

“It gives me joy knowing that my children are doing well, and I believe I’ll soon rise above all this, taking it one step at a time. Thank God for His mercy.”