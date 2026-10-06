Senate Suspends Security Summit After Ondo Air Crash

The Nigerian Senate has postponed its National Security Summit following the death of 25 officers and seven crew members in a Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that the two-day summit, which was scheduled to hold on October 12 and 13, 2026, has been suspended indefinitely.

The decision was announced by Senate Leader and Chairman of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on the National Security Summit, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

The postponement was made in response to the air crash and the three-day national mourning declared by President Bola Tinubu in honour of the victims.

The Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday.

The incident resulted in the deaths of 25 officers and seven crew members.

The Senate had organized the summit to bring together government officials, security agencies, experts and other stakeholders to discuss the country’s security problems and consider measures that could improve the protection of lives and property.

Preparations for the event had already reached an advanced stage, with the Senate’s ad hoc committee completing arrangements after conducting public hearings across the country’s geopolitical zones.

However, the air crash led the upper chamber to suspend the planned national gathering.

According to the Senate, holding a major national security meeting during the mourning period would not be appropriate.

The postponement was therefore made as a mark of respect for the officers and crew members who died while serving the country.

The Senate also expressed condolences to President Tinubu, the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigerian Air Force and the families of the deceased personnel.

The new date for the National Security Summit will be announced by the Senate at a later time.

The Senate also asked participants, invited stakeholders and other individuals involved in the planned summit to bear with the lawmakers over the postponement as the country mourns the victims of the crash.