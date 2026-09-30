Senate, House Of Reps Embark On Another Recess After 68-Day Vacation 

Members of the National Assembly have proceeded on another break after spending 68 days away from plenary.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers had started their 2026 annual recess on July 23 after concluding their legislative activities before the break.

The National Assembly was originally expected to resume on September 15.

However, the resumption was later moved to September 29 to allow repairs to the sound systems in the chambers of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers returned on Tuesday but did not stay long before announcing another adjournment.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives chambers fixed October 13 as the next date for the continuation of plenary activities.

In the Senate, the fresh adjournment came after lawmakers discussed the security situation across the country.

The chamber will use the period to participate in a National Security Summit scheduled to bring together lawmakers, security chiefs, security agencies and other stakeholders.

The summit wi focus on Nigeria’s security challenges, including intelligence gathering and the protection of the country’s territorial integrity.

Members of the House of Representatives also proceeded on the new break after considering some fiscal matters during Tuesday’s sitting.

The lawmakers will continue consideration of pending bills, budget-related matters and other national issues when plenary resumes on October 13.