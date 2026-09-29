Senate Approve Fresh Deadline For 2025 Capital Budget 

The Senate has approved an extension of the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 Appropriation Act from September 30, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

Naija News reports that the extension was approved on Tuesday after senators considered and passed a bill seeking to amend the existing appropriation law.

The bill was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

Bamidele told the Senate that the extension was needed because the implementation of capital projects contained in the 2025 budget had not reached the expected level.

He noted that funds had been released to Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government for the execution of projects, but several capital projects were yet to be fully implemented.

Under the amendment approved by the Senate, government agencies will now have until December 31, 2026, to complete the implementation of the capital component of the 2025 budget.

The Senate considered the bill clause by clause before approving the proposed extension.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has extended the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 budget from September 30 to December 31, 2026.

The extension was approved during Tuesday’s plenary following a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere.

Moving the motion, Ihonvbere said the capital component of the 2025 budget had not been fully implemented due to economic difficulties.