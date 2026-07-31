Senate Launches Investigation Into Safe Schools Initiative Funds

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the Safe Schools Initiative has commenced an investigation into the management and disbursement of funds allocated to the programme.

The probe covers foreign grants, donations from development partners and budgetary appropriations released for the implementation of the initiative.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the committee, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, announced the investigation on Friday during the committee’s inaugural session at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Kalu said the investigation was part of efforts to promote accountability and ensure that funds meant to protect schools and children were properly utilised.

The senator stressed that the probe was not targeted at any particular individual or official.

He, however, maintained that the government had a responsibility to account for all public funds, regardless of when the money was released or who was in office at the time.

“Government is a continuum. Whether these funds were released before the present minister assumed office or not, government remains responsible for accounting for every kobo entrusted to it,” Kalu said.

He also warned public officials that they were required to answer questions from the National Assembly when necessary.

“This is the seat of democracy. Every minister appointed by the executive must be accountable to the representatives of the Nigerian people,” he stated.

Kalu explained that some aspects of the committee’s proceedings would be conducted behind closed doors because of the security implications of attacks on schools.

He said information relating to banditry, terrorism and attacks on educational institutions could not be openly discussed if doing so would expose sensitive security details.

“Banditry, terrorism and attacks on schools are matters of national security. We will not discuss sensitive operational issues in public because we do not want to expose information that could be useful to criminals,” the committee chairman stated.

Most Funds Were Released Before My Tenure – Alausa

Appearing before the committee, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, said most of the disbursements being investigated were made between five and seven years ago, before he became minister.

Alausa explained that since he assumed office, the major payments connected with the programme had been targeted interventions to security agencies.

He said the interventions were made to organisations including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps through the Ministry of Finance.

The minister also disclosed that the Safe Schools Initiative had now been transferred from the Ministry of Finance to the Federal Ministry of Education.

“When I became minister, I wrote requesting the transfer. Today, the Safe Schools Initiative is officially domiciled in the Ministry of Education. We have also established a dedicated Safe Schools Department,” Alausa said.

Alausa reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to protecting schools, teachers and pupils across the country.

He said the government would continue to work towards creating a safer environment where children could receive education without fear of attacks or abductions.

“The President has made it clear that the security of our children, teachers and schools is non-negotiable,” the minister said.

According to Alausa, the Ministry of Education is working with several security and government agencies to develop a comprehensive framework for protecting schools.

He listed the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force among the agencies involved in the process.

The minister explained that the Safe Schools Initiative was broader than simply protecting school premises from attacks.

He said the programme also covered infrastructure and other measures needed to create safe and conducive learning environments.

“Safe Schools is much broader than physical security. It includes perimeter fencing, solar lighting, water and sanitation, technology and monitoring systems,” he explained.

The minister said the collaboration with security agencies would help develop a coordinated approach to school safety across the country.

‘This Is Not A Witch-hunt’

Members of the committee, including the Vice Chairman, Senator Sahabi Yau, and Senator Anthony Ani, stressed that the investigation was not intended to witch-hunt anyone.

They described the probe as part of the Senate’s constitutional responsibility to ensure accountability and determine whether the objectives of the Safe Schools Initiative were being achieved.

“Parliament is simply performing its constitutional responsibility. We must ensure the original objectives of the programme are achieved,” Senator Yau said.