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Reps Approve Fresh Deadline For 2025 Capital Budget

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By Richard Ogunsile
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House of Representatives
House of Representatives

Key Takeaways

  • The House of Representatives extended the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 budget from September 30 to December 31, 2026.
  • House Majority Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, moved the motion for the extension during Tuesday’s plenary, citing economic difficulties slowing full implementation.
  • The House approved the deadline shift to give ministries and agencies more time to execute capital projects captured in the 2025 budget.

The House of Representatives has extended the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 budget from September 30 to December 31, 2026.

The extension was approved during Tuesday’s plenary following a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, Naija News reports.

Moving the motion, Ihonvbere said the capital component of the 2025 budget had not been fully implemented due to economic difficulties.

The House consequently approved the extension to allow more time for the implementation of the capital projects captured in the budget.

More details shortly…

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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