Reps Approve Fresh Deadline For 2025 Capital Budget

The House of Representatives has extended the implementation period for the capital component of the 2025 budget from September 30 to December 31, 2026.

The extension was approved during Tuesday’s plenary following a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, Naija News reports.

Moving the motion, Ihonvbere said the capital component of the 2025 budget had not been fully implemented due to economic difficulties.

The House consequently approved the extension to allow more time for the implementation of the capital projects captured in the budget.

More details shortly…