98 Lawmakers Fail To Secure House Of Reps Ticket

At least 98 members of the House of Representatives will not return to the Green Chamber after the 2027 general elections, having either lost their party tickets or chosen to pursue other elective positions.

According to The Nation, a state-by-state analysis of candidates for the 2027 National Assembly elections showed that about 262 serving lawmakers secured tickets to return to the House, either on their current parties’ platforms or after defecting to other political parties.

Among those set to leave the House are several principal officers, including the House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State; Deputy Chief Whip, Isiaka Ayokunle Isiaka, APC, Ogun; Minority Leader, Fred Agbedi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bayelsa; and Deputy Minority Whip, Manu Soro, PDP, Bauchi.

Others include Deputy Minority Leader Abdulsamad Dasuki of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Sokoto, and Deputy Minority Whip George Ozodinobi of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Anambra.

Of the principal officers, only the Chief Whip, Usman Bello Kumo, and Deputy House Leader, Abdullahi Ali, secured tickets to return to the chamber.

Soro and Dasuki did not seek re-election and therefore did not participate in their respective party primaries.

Kano State recorded the highest number of serving lawmakers securing return tickets, with 23 of its 24 representatives set to return to the House.

Lagos followed, with 15 of its 24 serving members securing tickets, while Kaduna recorded 15 returnees out of its 16 current representatives.

The analysis also showed that several lawmakers who defected from their original parties, particularly in Kano and Rivers states, secured tickets on the platforms of their new political parties.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party is fielding about 21 female candidates for House of Representatives seats and seven for the Senate in the 2027 elections.

Among the female House of Representatives candidates are Esther Umoh Robson for Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom; Chidinma Ngozi Okeke for Onitsha North/Onitsha South in Anambra; Ogochukwu Evangeline Okoli for Aguata; Jennifer Okafor for Oyi/Ayamelum; Helen Uju Onuora for Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha; Chiamaka Modester Chita for Idemili North/Idemili South; and Maryam Bagel Garba for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa in Bauchi.

Others include Peace Eyo Edom for Calabar South/Akpabuyo/Bakassi in Cross River; Blessing Chinazam for Abakaliki/Izzi in Ebonyi; Jemitola Elizabeth for Akoko-Edo in Edo; Peace Adanma Nwadike for Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele in Imo; Ndidi Olachi Ulumna Iheme for Owerri Municipal/Owerri North/Owerri West; Suwaiba Isiyaku for Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri in Kebbi; and Gbemisola Holymary Omoshola for Ibeju-Lekki in Lagos.

Also contesting on the PDP platform are Bimpe Akinsanya for Shomolu, Lagos; Biriskillia Beauty Aliyu for Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba, Nasarawa; Hauwa Musa for Bosso/Paikoro, Niger; Rasheedat Temitope Okuboyejo for Ado-Odo/Ota, Ogun; Elizabeth Folashade Alao for Ibarapa East/Ido, Oyo; and Prescilia Richard Ewo for Abua/Odual/Ahoada East, Rivers.

The PDP’s female senatorial candidates include Chinenye Edith Oliata for Anambra North; Eunice Edith Ortom for Benue North; Maria Ude Nwachi for Ebonyi South; Monica Adesola Fatuyi Olajuyigbe for Ekiti Central; Olabisi Ayenioye for Ekiti South; Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for Kogi Central; and Iyabo Obasanjo for Ogun Central.

Several other political parties are also contesting the House of Representatives elections.

The parties and their number of candidates include NNPP, eight; ADP, 30; NRM, 20; PRP, one; ZLP, 17; SDP, 34; APP, 15; AA, 10; Accord, 14; DLA, 12; LP, 20; APGA, five; APM, 40; NDP, 12; AAC, nine; BP, one; and YPP, four.

For the Senate, ZLP is fielding eight candidates; APP, five; ADP, 11; AAC, four; DLA, six; Accord, 11; APGA, three; NNPP, four; NRM, nine; APM, 12; LP, eight; YPP, six; NDP, three; SDP, seven; AA, six; and YP, one.

The candidate list also includes a visually impaired aspirant and a candidate with albinism who are contesting seats in the House of Representatives.