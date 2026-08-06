PFIPC: How Fake Agency Secured FG Plate Numbers – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced moves to recover seven official Federal Government number plates issued to the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) after discovering that the organisation was not an approved government agency.

Naija News reports that the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this in a memorandum presented before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the activities of the purported council.

Mohammed said the FRSC approved the number plates after examining documents submitted by the self-acclaimed Director-General of the PFIPC, Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi, and conducting what it considered additional verification.

According to the memorandum dated August 6, 2026, the application for the number plates was contained in a letter dated April 4, 2025.

The letter was signed by Adeyemi on behalf of the Office of the Director-General of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council and Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PEAC/PFIPC).

A reminder dated April 11, 2025, was subsequently submitted with documents purporting to establish the council, outline its mandate and identify the vehicles requiring official registration.

Mohammed said Adeyemi personally delivered the application to the FRSC headquarters.

The Corps Marshal said the agency conducted further checks because the PFIPC presented itself as a newly established federal institution.

FRSC officials reportedly examined the supporting documents and accessed a website supplied by the applicant, which used a Federal Government domain name.

They also visited the purported council’s office at the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase III, in Abuja’s Central Business District.

“Having completed the foregoing verification processes and being satisfied with the information presented, the Corps approved and allocated seven Official Federal Government Vehicle Number Plates to the agency,” Mohammed said.

The official plates were allocated to seven vehicles after the FRSC verified their chassis numbers.

The vehicles included a 2024 bulletproof Lexus LX, two Toyota Land Cruiser sport utility vehicles and four Toyota Hilux trucks.

They were issued registration numbers ranging from PFIPC 01 to PFIPC 07.

Mohammed said the FRSC was later shocked to discover that the council lacked government approval and that the representations made by Adeyemi were false.

“It therefore came as a profound shock to the Corps when it subsequently emerged that the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council was not an approved Federal Government agency and that the representations made by Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi were false,” he said.

The Chairman of the House committee, Yusuf Gagdi, questioned the quality of the checks conducted by the FRSC.

He observed that some documents presented by the purported council lacked standard security features normally found on government correspondence.

Gagdi also questioned documents which allegedly listed President Bola Tinubu, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and several ministers as members of the council.

“Does this look normal to you?” Gagdi asked.

Responding, Mohammed said, “No, not at all.”

The Corps Marshal, however, maintained that the FRSC relied on the official-looking documents, the government-domain website, the operational office and the inspected vehicles when it approved the request.

The House committee directed the FRSC to provide the current location and status of all seven vehicles registered under the PFIPC.

Mohammed said the Corps had begun administrative measures to retrieve the number plates and had strengthened its verification procedures to prevent a recurrence.

Gagdi announced that the committee would conclude its investigation next Wednesday.

He directed the committee clerk to invite all agencies and individuals considered relevant to the final phase of the inquiry.