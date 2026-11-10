FRSC Begins Fresh Crackdown On Fake Number Plates

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has intercepted five vehicles using fake diplomatic number plates and recorded 6,454 traffic offences during a nationwide enforcement operation.

The exercise, known as Operation GUDUMA II, was carried out between November 2 and 6, 2026, across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The operation also exposed more than 1,600 cases of number plate violations.

The FRSC disclosed this in a statement issued by its Corps Public Education Officer, Osondu Ohaeri, Naija News reports.

According to the Corps, the exercise was aimed at stopping the illegal use of vehicle number plates, particularly fake diplomatic plates.

It explained that the practice could create security problems by allowing offenders to hide their identities, escape arrest and avoid proper checks by security agencies.

Speaking on the operation, the Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, said the FRSC would not allow anyone to use fake vehicle documents to escape the law or threaten national security.

He stressed that number plates are not just for identifying vehicles but also help security agencies track vehicles and investigate crimes.

Mohammed added that the Corps would continue to take action against anyone found abusing vehicle registration rules, regardless of their position or status.

He assured Nigerians that Operation GUDUMA would continue and extend to more states across the country.

According to him, the FRSC would strengthen the operation through better deployment of personnel, cooperation with other security agencies and the use of intelligence to identify offenders.