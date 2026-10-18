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FRSC Ogun Sector Commander, Ogunjobi Dies After Brief Illness

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Oludare Ogunjobi
Oludare Ogunjobi

Key Takeaways

  • The Federal Road Safety Corps announced on Sunday that its Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, died after a brief illness.
  • The Ogun State Sector Command credited Ogunjobi with promoting safer roads, public road safety education, stronger stakeholder partnerships and compliance with traffic rules.
  • The command expressed condolences to Ogunjobi’s family, colleagues and associates, and said it would announce details of his funeral arrangements in due course.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the death of its Ogun State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi.

Naija News reports that Ogunjobi died after a brief illness.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Sector Command, Chief Route Commander Afolabi Odunsi, announced his death in a statement issued on Sunday.

The command said the late sector commander’s death was a huge blow to the corps, his colleagues, and road safety stakeholders.

The statement read in part, “The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS2.2 Ogun State Sector Command, announces with profound sadness the passing of its Sector Commander, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, following a brief illness.

“His passing is a great loss to the Corps, his colleagues, and the entire road safety community. He will be remembered for his service, leadership, commitment to road safety administration, and dedication to the mandate of the Federal Road Safety Corps.”

The command noted that while in service, the deceased played a key role in the corps’ drive for safer roads, public enlightenment on road safety, stronger partnership with stakeholders and better compliance with traffic rules.

It described his death as deeply regrettable and condoled with his family, loved ones, colleagues and associates.

The command said it would announce details of the funeral arrangements in due course.

“May God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family, the Corps, and all those affected by his passing the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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