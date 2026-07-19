Christian Groups Reject Bill Criminalising Preaching In Commercial Buses

Christian organisations have opposed the proposed amendment to the Federal Road Safety Corps Act, warning that provisions seeking to criminalise preaching in commercial vehicles could violate Nigerians’ constitutional rights to freedom of religion and expression.

The groups, including the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) and the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), also urged President Bola Tinubu to withhold assent to the bill and called for broader consultations before it becomes law.

The Senate had on Thursday passed the Federal Road Safety Corps (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes a ₦50,000 fine for anyone convicted of hawking, trading or preaching inside commercial vehicles.

If eventually signed into law, offenders could face a ₦50,000 fine, six months’ imprisonment or both.

Reacting to the development, the Christian Council of Nigeria said it was deeply concerned by the inclusion of preaching among activities prohibited in commercial buses.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Rev. Evans Onyemara, the council said it supported measures aimed at improving road safety but insisted that such efforts should not erode constitutionally guaranteed freedoms.

“The Christian Council of Nigeria fully supports every genuine effort aimed at improving road safety and reducing accidents on our highways. Respect for traffic regulations saves lives and should be encouraged.

“While the objective may be to reduce distractions, the inclusion of preaching alongside hawking and trading raises legitimate concerns about freedom of religion and expression as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Onyemara said.

According to the council, commercial buses have for decades provided opportunities for Christians to share brief messages of hope, repentance, encouragement and prayers with willing passengers.

It argued that any attempt to restrict such activities should undergo careful constitutional scrutiny.

The council also faulted the proposed ₦50,000 fine for hawkers, describing it as a punitive response to the country’s worsening economic challenges.

It argued that many Nigerians resort to street and mobile trading because of widespread poverty, unemployment and economic hardship.

“The Council also believes that imposing heavy fines on people engaged in hawking fails to address the deeper issues of poverty, unemployment and economic hardship confronting millions of Nigerians. Poverty should not be criminalised,” the statement said.

The CCN urged the Federal Government to adopt alternative measures, including designated trading areas, reasonable restrictions where necessary and sustainable economic empowerment programmes instead of punitive sanctions.

It also appealed to the President, the National Assembly and other stakeholders to subject the legislation to wider public consultation before it is signed into law.

Similarly, the Organisation of African Instituted Churches called on Tinubu not to assent to the bill in its current form.

In a statement issued by its President, Israel Akinadewo, the association argued that equating peaceful religious preaching with commercial hawking was inappropriate.

“OAIC considers it insensitive and inappropriate to equate the peaceful proclamation of the Gospel with commercial hawking.

“While recognising the need to ensure safety and order on Nigerian roads, the Association maintains that preaching is a constitutionally protected exercise of the rights to freedom of religion and freedom of expression, and should not be treated as a criminal or commercial activity,” Akinadewo said.

The association maintained that preaching in commercial buses has remained a legitimate means of spreading messages of faith, hope, repentance, morality and peaceful coexistence.

The OAIC urged the National Assembly to review the contentious provisions of the bill through wider consultations involving religious organisations, civil society groups and other stakeholders.

“The Association therefore respectfully calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to assent to the Bill in its present form.

“We also urge the National Assembly to review the relevant provisions through broad consultations with religious bodies, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to ensure that public safety is promoted without undermining the constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and expression,” the statement added.

The association, however, reaffirmed its commitment to the rule of law and responsible religious conduct, urging Christian preachers to carry out evangelism in a manner that respects public order while calling on the government to safeguard the constitutional freedoms guaranteed to Nigerians.