Preaching In Buses Is Not Nigeria’s Problem – Bamiloye

Renowned gospel filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye, has criticised the move by the federal government of Nigeria to criminalize the preaching of the gospel in public buses.

Bamiloye, in a post via his Facebook account on Thursday, lamented that several vices, including corruption, killings and kidnappings, electricity challenges, and lack of social amenities, are what the government needs to focus on.

Naija News reports that his comments followed the recent passage of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing stiffer penalties for a wide range of traffic offences, including a ₦50,000 fine for anyone caught hawking, trading or preaching inside commercial vehicles.

The bill, which now awaits presidential assent, also introduces tougher sanctions for motorists who violate road safety regulations, with penalties for several offences increased by up to 300 per cent.

However, Bamiloye argued that preaching in commercial buses has nothing to do with the challenges facing Nigeria as a country.

He submitted that preaching in buses is targeted at making people turn from ungodliness to Godliness and decent living in order to make the society a better place.

He therefore questioned why the lawmakers are moving against such.

The filmmaker charges the legislators to focus on pressing national concerns and leave commercial bus preaching alone.

He wrote: “What has preaching in the Bus got to do with the Enormous pandemic, corruption, and Societal decay in Nigeria?

“There is massive Embezzlement. Government officials being accused of diverting public funds.

“We have heard of government officials having an Estate of more than 100 duplex buildings.

“And we heard of a public officer having investment in many banks and having properties in many countries with the public funds.

“THERE ARE RED ZONES EXHIBITING BROTHELS AND RUN GIRLS IN SEVERAL CITIES…

“There are club Houses where evil men meet to perfect their next plots of actions.

“Bandits are killing many people

“Many Villages have been sacked by Terrorists

“The Government have Not been able to give solutions to the Energy and Power problems of the nation.

“Many cities don’t yet have 6 hours or unbroken light.

“YET WHAT OUR LEGISLATORS COULD LEGISLATE AGAINST IS PREACHING IN THE BUS, AND TURNING PEOPLE TO GODLINESS TO MAKE OUR SOCIETY A BETTER PLACE.

“If preaching the gospel to turn people from ungodliness to Godliness, and from immoral living to decent living, from living a wicked life to living a Godly and humble life, is it not what our legislators should support and give a backing legislation to?

“Some people are encouraging people to turn to God and turn away from drugs, immoral living and terrorism, and the Nigerian legislators are legislating against it.

“WHAT DO YOU PEOPLE REALLY WANT?

“Preaching in buses is not Nigeria’s problem. Corruption, insecurity, unemployment, poverty, terrorism, kidnapping, and the declining moral condition of society are far more pressing national concerns.”