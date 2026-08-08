Senate Reveals Why FCT Is Excluded From State Police

The Senate has explained that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was excluded from the proposed state police arrangement because it lacks the constitutional structures of a state, including a governor and a House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, gave the explanation on Friday while responding to questions over why the FCT was not captured in the emerging framework for decentralised policing.

Adaramodu said the territory remained under the direct administration of the Federal Government and was constitutionally different from the 36 states.

“I have heard many people raise a lot of questions on why the Federal Capital Territory is not among the plan for state police. The FCT issue is different. It is under the Federal Government,” he said.

The Ekiti lawmaker noted that the FCT is administered by a minister who operates under the Federal Executive Council, unlike states headed by elected governors.

“Again, the FCT does not have a governor. It is run by a minister who subscribes to the Federal Executive Council. It is from this FEC that the FCT takes directives and its administrative relevance,” Adaramodu said.

He added that legislative responsibility for the territory rests with the National Assembly.

“So, the federal capital does not have an assembly. It is the National Assembly that legislates for the FCT. This is why it can’t be different from what the Federal Government does. Therefore, the federal police are in charge,” he stated.

The clarification comes amid moves by the Federal Government to establish a new policing structure following sustained calls for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Presidency had disclosed that President Bola Tinubu was expected to receive the draft Executive National Policing Bill on September 3 as part of efforts to overhaul the policing system.

The Chief of Staff to the President and Chairman of the Presidential Working Group on the National Policing Bill, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the development after a meeting of the group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also unveiled a public information portal through which Nigerians can submit memoranda and position papers on the proposed legislation.

While the proposed constitutional amendment is expected to provide the legal foundation for state police, the Executive Bill would spell out the operational structure.

Under the proposed arrangement, state Houses of Assembly would have powers to legislate on the establishment, administration, funding and oversight of state police.

States would bear the primary responsibility for financing their police formations, although federal grants or assistance could also be provided.

A proposed Section 216A provides that the Federal Government may give grants or aid to state police on the recommendation of the National Police Council and with the approval of the National Assembly.

The provision, however, does not prescribe a fixed federal contribution, a funding formula or a guaranteed revenue stream.

FCT Remains Under Federal Policing

The proposed structure means state governments would largely fund their police formations, while access to federal assistance would depend on the National Police Council and the National Assembly.

The council is chaired by the President and includes senior federal and state officials.

Adaramodu, however, said the FCT would remain outside the arrangement because its administration and lawmaking functions are still exercised at the federal level.