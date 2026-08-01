FRSC Enugu Sector Commander Is Dead

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the death of its Enugu State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Franklin Agbakoba.

Agbakoba died on Thursday, July 30, while receiving treatment at the Niger Foundation Hospital in Enugu.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by the Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Operations in Enugu State, Kyrian Okolo.

“The FRSC Enugu State Sector Command received the sad news of the demise of Corps Commander Franklin Agbakoba on Thursday, 30 July,” the statement read.

The FRSC said the remains of the late sector commander had been taken to the Eastern Medical Centre in Enugu.

The statement did not provide further details about the nature of the illness or the circumstances surrounding his death.

Until his death, Agbakoba was known for promoting cooperation among security and emergency-response agencies in the state.

The corps also credited him with strengthening partnerships and advancing road safety campaigns across Enugu State.