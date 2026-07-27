FRSC: Senate Speaks On Ban On Preaching Inside Bus

The Senate has dismissed reports suggesting that a proposed amendment to the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Establishment Act, 2007, introduces a fresh ban on preaching or hawking inside commercial vehicles.

Naija News reports that the upper chamber said both activities are already prohibited under existing road traffic laws and that the current amendment merely renumbers the provision rather than creating a new offence.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Office of the Senate Leader, the Senate explained that the restriction is contained in Section 10(4) of the FRSC Establishment Act and Regulation 220 of the National Road Traffic Regulations 2012.

According to the chamber, the provision, which was previously listed as Item 36 in the Second Schedule of the Act, is now being renumbered as Item 49 as part of the ongoing amendment process.

The Senate also rejected claims that the bill seeks to outlaw street preaching or restrict religious activities in public places.

It said the provision was strictly connected to road safety and the protection of commuters.

“It is about the safety of commuters and other road users and is not intended to undermine any religious activity in the public space,” the statement said.

The Senate stressed that the provision has existed since the FRSC Establishment Act was enacted in 2007 and was not newly introduced by the current National Assembly.

The upper chamber also clarified that the amendment bill was not sponsored by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, contrary to reports circulating in some sections of the media.

According to the Senate, the legislation originated from the House of Representatives and was transmitted to the Senate for concurrence in line with the legislative procedure provided under the 1999 Constitution.

The chamber said consideration of the bill had not been concluded, noting that stakeholders still had opportunities to express concerns through the appropriate legislative channels.

The Senate urged Nigerians and interested groups to make submissions on any aspect of the proposed amendment they consider contentious before the legislative process is completed.

It also reiterated its commitment to transparency and public participation in lawmaking.

The chamber maintained that the central objective of the proposed amendment is to strengthen road safety regulations and improve the protection of passengers and other road users.